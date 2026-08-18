WNBA announces Golden State Valkyries to host All-Star 2027 at Chase Center

The Brief WNBA announced that the Golden State Valkyries were selected to host the AT&T WNBA All-Star game next year. The game will be held on July 31, 2027, at Chase Center in San Francisco. The announcement comes a day after the Valkryies won their sixth consecutive victory sending them into the playoffs, and a few days after MLBl chose the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park to host the All-Star baseball game in 2028.



The Women’s National Basketball Association on Tuesday announced that the Golden State Valkyries were selected to host the AT&T WNBA All-Star game next year, marking the first time the league’s premier midseason event will be held in the San Francisco Bay Area.

All-Star game

What we know:

The game will be held on July 31, 2027, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The announcement comes a day after the Valkryies won their sixth consecutive victory sending them into the playoffs, and a few days after Major League Baseball chose the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park to host the All-Star baseball game in 2028.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star to the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "The Golden State Valkyries have brought incredible energy and excitement to the WNBA from the moment they were announced as an expansion team in 2023, and the response from fans across the Bay Area has been remarkable. Valkyries fans have embraced this team with an extraordinary level of passion and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to see that energy on full display for an unforgettable All-Star weekend next summer."

Jess Smith, the Golden State Valkyries president, said in a statement that it is an "incredible honor" hosting the All-Star game in the team's third season, and she gave a shutout to the Bay Area, who have "shown up … in a way that’s redefined what’s possible in women’s basketball."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie reiterated the opinion that The City is the "center of the sports world," citing the Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, as examples.

How to watch

What's next:

All-Star festivities will air July 30, 2027, on ESPN at 5 p.m. PST, and the 2027 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will air July 31, 2027, on ABC at 5:30 p.m. PST.