Faith leaders standing against hatred after vandalism at East Bay Hindu temples

The Sikh community is responding to recent vandalism incidents at multiple Hindu temples in the East Bay.

Two Hindu temples were recently tagged with graffiti in the last couple of months. Community faith leaders, elected officials, and members of multiple law enforcement agencies came together in a show of unity.

Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward was vandalized in early January. Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark was tagged with similar vandalism in December, just two weeks earlier.

Sikh and Hindu leaders said the incident was intended to sow division between the two faith communities.

The pro-Khalistani messages are in support of a political Sikh separatist movement, according to the Hindu American Foundation, and also criticize India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Sikh Community of the Bay Area and the Jakara Movement, a community-building non-profit, came together alongside law enforcement from Hayward, Newark, and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, to take a stand against the vandalism.

The gathering was meant to send the message of unity, led by Ragini Kaur with the Jakara Movement. Kaur believes the ethnic dispute happening in South Asia is seeping into local communities, and said an external party is to blame.

"I know the community members have been hurting over the last few weeks," said Capt. Jonathan Arguello from Newark police.

Newark Mayor Michael Hannon also attended to show support.

"Newark is a welcoming community. We have many diverse members in our community, of different religions, different faiths, different cultures, and we welcome everybody in the city of Newark," he said.

Arguello said they’re treating the incidents as possible hate crimes. He said investigators are working on leads, in collaboration with the FBI.

"We’re still looking for any evidence in this case," said Arguello.

"These acts have rippling effects," said Harbir Bhatia, CEO of the Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce and a Sikh. "They perpetuate misunderstandings. They perpetuate hatred."

Executive Director of the Jakara Movement Naindeep Singh, said these words from a poem, "Let’s see the human race as a whole. Let’s love everyone and see God in all."

A Fremont Sikh temple was also vandalized late last year, according to Kaur.

Law enforcement said they’re continuing to investigate.

Newark police said the cases are very similar, but they cannot confirm whether the culprits in the vandalism cases are the same people.

Arguello said anyone with information can contact their detective on the case, Sgt. Yama Homayoun at yama.homayoun@newark.org or call 510-578-4920.