Fallen hiker rescued near Battery Crosby

article

The Brief The hiker fell over an edge along the Batteries to Bluffs Trail in the city’s Presidio. They were airlifted from a rocky beach to safety, and it was determined that they did not need to be taken to a hospital.



A hiker fell over an edge along a trail leading to Battery Crosby in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, necessitating an air rescue.

The San Francisco Fire Department, the United States Park Police, and National Park Rangers were called just before 2 p.m. to the Batteries to Bluffs Trail in the city’s Presidio on reports of a person over a cliff, according to an SFFD statement.

Video from the scene showed an SFFD rescuer being lowered from a California Highway Patrol helicopter down to a rocky beach in order to retrieve the fallen hiker.

The hiker was taken to a waiting fire department ambulance, though it was determined that they ultimately did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Source: San Francisco Fire Department