Falling tree crushes driver to death in Felton

The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Friday afternoon by a tree that fell onto the cab of their vehicle in Felton.

The accident was first reported to the California Highway Patrol around 1:20 p.m. along East Zayante Road between Redwood Road and Graham Hill Road.

Video from the scene shows the truck about five feet off of the roadway down an embankment with a tree on top of it. The cab of the truck is also smashed in.

At 3 p.m., the CHP announced the roadway will be closed for the next 8-10 hours as crews respond to remove the tree , truck, and victim from the scene.

So far there is no word on what caused the tree to fall, but recent rainfall in the area could be to blame.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

