False robbery-hostage call draws out large police presence in Dublin

A call to Dublin police early Tuesday morning about a robbery in progress and hostage situation at a Lowe's drew out a large police presence.

But according to Capt. Nate Schmidt, the report was false.

"In light of recent events, Dublin PD took the call seriously," he told KTVU.

The original call came in about 3:30 a.m., when someone told police that there were about 15 suspects actively stealing from the Lowe's Home Improvement store near Tassajara Road and Dublin Boulevard.

The caller even said that hostages were potentially inside, Schmidt said.

Police descended on the store, with K-9 units and deployed a drone above.

However, after clearing the store, Schmidt said no one was there.

Police are now interviewing employees and are trying to figure out who made the call.