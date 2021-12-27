Families rush to Bay Area mountaintops to see snow

It's not just the Sierra that got blanketed in snow over the Christmas weekend.

Lower elevations received the white, powdery stuff as well. And the National Weather Services says some of these Bay Area peaks will get snow again on Monday morning as snow levels will drop to about 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

The snow on Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County south of Clayton on Sunday brought families out to see the not-so-common sight. One family walked around with umbrellas – the children tried to catch snowflakes on their tongues. The peak is 3,800 feet.

MORE: 'Too dangerous:' Powerful Tahoe snow storm postpones Sierra getaways

Further south in Santa Clara County, Mount Hamilton received roughly six inches of snow by Sunday at the summit, which stands 4,200 feet.

Many people, like Salvadore Perezchica of Hayward, headed up to the peak to see the snow firsthand.

"We just came up on a feeling just to be up here to see if we could catch something," he said. "But we caught more than what we expected."

So did Aru Sharma of San Jose.

"Just saw some snow on the mountain and decided to come up with the kids," she said. "It was very, very nice, long drive. Kids were happy, it was all worth it."

She said it was really fun to watch the cows on the mountain walk around in the snow.

Lick Observatory said that the roads up at the peak were dangerously slick due to snow and ice.