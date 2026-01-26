Family of 17-year-old girl killed in Antioch hit-and-run seeks answers





An East Bay family is searching for answers and pleading for a driver to come forward after a 17-year-old girl was found dead along a busy Antioch roadway last week.

Family grieving

What we know:

Antioch police confirmed that the death of Jeana Santos Flores is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Her body was discovered Friday around 3:30 a.m. along L Street, between West 10th and West 18th streets.

While her body was found in the early morning hours, her family believes the collision happened much earlier. Jeana’s stepmother, Jenna Lee, said the teen had been walking home after doing laundry at a relative's house.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jeana sent a final, peaceful text to her stepmother about seeing the stars in the night sky.

"Tonight, I finally saw the Little Dipper," Lee recalled of the message. It was the last time the family heard from her.

Autopsy performed

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy over the weekend, revealing injuries consistent with a high-impact vehicle collision.

"Her spine was broken," said Joseph Flores, Jeana’s father. "You have to hit someone hella hard for her spine to be broken… and then left her like that."

Flores, speaking from his RV in Oakland where his daughter often stayed, said he is still in a state of shock. "How do you register that? You can't. I'm still in denial."

A bright future cut short

According to her family, Jeana was just three blocks from home when she was struck. Though she had faced struggles at various high schools in the past, her family said she was turning a corner.

She was in the process of enrolling in Job Corps at Treasure Island, where she hoped to train as a chef and eventually realize her dream of owning her own business.

"There needs to be justice for her," Flores said. "She was only 17. She just started life."

Investigation continues

Antioch police have not yet released a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved. Investigators have also not stated whether surveillance video from the area captured the incident.

As a small memorial grows at the site where she was found, the family has a direct message for the driver responsible.

"For you to take her life away and have no guilt... turn yourself in," Lee said. "I don't get it."

What's next:

Police said they may be releasing more information soon. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department.

