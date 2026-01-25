Teen girl found dead in Antioch was killed in hit-and-run: police

article

The Brief Contra Costa County Coroner’s office determined Jeana Flores was struck by a vehicle. The Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will take over the investigation into the girl's death.



Police on Sunday officially identified the teenage girl who was found dead in Antioch on Friday, and revealed she was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

What we know:

The Antioch Police Department said in a statement that the Contra Costa County Coroner’s office determined the victim – who police positively identified as 17-year-old Jeana Flores – was struck by a vehicle.

"Based on the findings this will be classified as a fatal hit and run investigation," police said in a statement. "The Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will take over the investigation."

Anyone with information on Jeana’s death was asked to contact Antioch Police Officer James Desiderio at (925) 331-7474 or via email at jdesiderio@antiochca.gov.

The backstory:

Jeana's body was found in the area of L Street, between West 18th and West 10th streets, at approximately 3:33 a.m. Friday. Authorities did not immediately identify her, and only confirmed that the victim was not an Antioch Unified School District student.

Jeana’s father, Joseph Flores, told KTVU that his daughter was last seen at a family friend’s house on Thursday night, and she left to walk home just past 9 p.m.

Joseph remembered his daughter as funny and bubbly – sometimes even moody.

"She was fierce, sometimes. She was witty," he said. "She had a really, really good heart."