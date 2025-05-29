Sisters of 19-year-old killed in San Jose hit-and-run want answers and justice

Family members of a 19-year-old hit-and-run victim in San Jose want answers and justice.



Police said it appears the driver deliberately hit Alejandro Alvarez on May 14.

His sisters, Emily and Yasmin Alvarez, are heartbroken as they tend to a memorial they created for their brother at the spot where he was killed, in the parking lot of a strip mall located on Southwest Expressway in San Jose.

Emily and Yasmin Alvarez are making funeral arrangements for their brother instead of planning their summer trip to visit their father in Mexico.

"It's tough to do all of that when you're still grieving," Yasmin Alvarez said.

The sisters were told that Alejandro was seen talking to a man who had pulled up in an SUV.

Shortly after, that man was seen hitting Alejandro with his vehicle before driving off.



The sisters said Alejandro was left to die on the ground, and it was hours later that a construction crew arrived, saw their brother, and called 911.

"He didn't deserve for his life to be taken so young," Emily Alvarez said emotionally.

Police said they arrested Jaime Cruz Castanon of San Jose quickly with the help of technology: the recently expanded network of public safety cameras and license plate readers.

Investigators said there is evidence that the 45-year-old deliberately hit Alejandro with his SUV but that the motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

The sisters said they do not know Castanon or what might have led up to the collision.

"Just thinking about how he was left, and we don't have any answers," said Emily.

The sisters shared a video of Alejandro playing the guitar and said he had dreams of becoming a professional musician, but that he struggled with a difficult childhood.

He lived in a group home at the time of his death.

The family has a message for the suspect.

"Even if my brother told him something that irritated him, he's 19. You're an adult. Call the police," said Yasmin.



"He chose to take someone's life, someone who didn't even get a chance to live," said Emily.

Castanon is being held in Santa Clara County jail with no bail.

The sisters plan to be at every court hearing to get justice for Alejandro.

His funeral is scheduled to be held on Friday.

The family has started an online fundraiser to help with expenses.



