Man dies after being intentionally ran over by driver, San Jose police say

article

A man is in custody after police say he intentionally ran another man over with his car in San Jose Wednesday morning.

Jaime Cruz Castanon is facing murder charges after police said he hit the man in the 1700 block of Southwest Expressway Wednesday.

Officers received reports of a person on the ground around 6:10 a.m. in a parking lot, and when they arrived, they found the victim unconscious.

Medical officials at the scene declared the victim dead, and it was eventually determined the victim had injuries consistent with being hit by a car, according to police.

Police said evidence determined the victim was intentionally struck, as opposed to it being an accident.

Safety cameras helped track down the San Jose man later on Wednesday.

Castanon was booked for murder in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Jail records showed Castanon is being held without bail and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim in the incident. It's also unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other before the deadly encounter.

A motive for the incident was not disclosed.

Local perspective:

The death is being investigated as San Jose's 10th homicide of 2025. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Van Den Broeck and Det. Estantino with the San Jose Police Department at 3829@sanjoseca.gov and 4339@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.

Anonymous reporting is available.