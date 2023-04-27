Family alleges E. coli from Los Gatos care facility killed their father

A South Bay family says tainted food at a care facility killed their beloved patriarch, just days into a weeks-long stay at a nursing home. A lawsuit has been filed with hopes of getting justice.

Once a week, Robert Truong makes a solemn trek to Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose. He pays his respects and has a one-sided conversation with his late father.

"Dad, I’m here to visit you. To let you know that, the whole family misses you," said Truong.

Richard Truong survived Vietnam, then immigrated with his family from Southeast Asia to the South Bay in the early 1980s. A lifelong ethos of hard work and dedication produced three children – two of whom are now doctors.

But the hardships took a toll, and the 71-year-old suffered a heart attack in December 2021. He required a triple-bypass operation.

Richard said after surgery, his dad was sent to Vasona Creek Healthcare Center in Los Gatos for recovery. Days later, he was dead.

"It was devastating. He was the rock in our family. He was my hero," Truong said.

In the lawsuit, the Truong family alleged abuse and neglect after Richard ate a sandwich they believed was tainted with E. coli bacteria.

It reads in part, he, "…developed sepsis and septic shock as a result…as a result of deplorable, unsanitary conditions, and lack of care by Defendants’ employees and agents."

"The facility called my brother saying he had an episode of seizure. And that they calmed him down. They didn’t call the paramedics," said Truong. "He ultimately choked on his vomit, and went into cardiac arrest."

Truong was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and revived. But he had suffered severe brain damage due to a lack of oxygen, and 27 days later was taken off life support.

"It was hard. It was hard just being at the hospital every day, watching him suffer. He died a painful death," said Truong.

Vasona Healthcare did not respond to KTVU's request for comment prior to the airing and publishing of this story.

The Truong family attorney said via text that he’s waiting for a response to the allegations in the lawsuit before the case moves forward.

Truong said the suit is a way to seek justice for his "hero," and hopefully spare another family from enduring this type of pain.

"My dad would still be here had they taken care of him. Had they called the paramedics, had they not given him a sandwich contaminated with E. coli," he said.

One of the things Robert Truong said he regrets is not listening to his gut when his father was first put into the care facility. He said he saw disturbing reviews of Vasona Healthcare online. He now cautions others to check out these types of places before committing to place loved ones in their care.

