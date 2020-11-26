Family and friends mourn slain San Francisco high school coach

Family and friends are paying tribute to a San Francisco high school sports coach and community leader who was shot and killed one week ago.

There is a street memorial honoring Lamar “Chi Chi Ali” Williams along Fillmore Street. His family says the native San Franciscan grew up in this neighborhood and gave back.

"Chi Chi was the heartbeat of the Fillmore," said Williams's cousin Trevor Green. "He just got that smile, you know what i'm saying. Never see that again. That hurts.”

The 38-year-old is described as a community leader who is being remembered for his work with young people.

Last Wednesday night shortly before nine o'clock, Williams and another man were shot and killed at Williams' home in the Hunters Point neighborhood. The motive is unknown and police say no arrest at this point.

"This is really hard for the family. He was a wonderful person,” said Renee Ricks, an aunt. “One of the best that you can meet. He was giving, kind and loving.”

San Francisco Unified School District says Williams worked at Mission High School as a security aide since 2012. One parent shared this photo of him with her son, coaching track and field.

On social media, Williams posted videos of himself including clips at sporting events such as a track meet.

Williams played football at George Washington High. Friends described him as a star running back.

They say he used his athletic skills to teach life lessons as a youth mentor.

"He was actually father to the whole community. He took care of everybody's kids. He taught them how to do things, how to survive," said Walter Redding, a friend.

Williams leaves behind a wife who is a San Francisco firefighter and three children.

"I live my life complete and better because of him,” said Redding. “I learned to be a better person because of him.”

Family members say Williams also coached sports at other high schools

They say they can not fathom why anyone would want to kill him.

"He's going to put you on the right path,” said Green, “and that's what he did for this whole community, no matter who you were or what age or anything.”