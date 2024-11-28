Family of college student killed while walking to class wants changes

The family of a Santa Clara University student killed while crossing the street near the school called on city leaders to make safety improvements in the area.

Kephas Pope was killed on El Camino Real in Santa Clara last Thursday, just steps from his home and school.

"He would cross three times a day each way," said his father, Nathan Pope, as he pointed to the location where his son crosses the street every day.

Pope struggled to make sense of how his son was killed in front of their apartment building.

The 18-year-old was crossing the street to attend class at Santa Clara University where he was a sophomore.

"My whole body is kind of numb," Pope said. "It's very hard to say how I feel now."

Around noon last Thursday, Pope said Kephas was walking his bicycle across the busy El Camino Real and stopped in the median to wait for oncoming traffic to pass.

Dad said a driver in a dark-colored BMW was likely speeding when he plowed into a tree in the median. The impact sent the tree airborne and the tree struck Kephas in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pope said his son had been training for a triathlon while getting straight A's as a biochemist major.

His goal was to become a surgeon.

"He was planning for the future. That's why it's so tragic. He was so future-oriented," said Pope.

Dad shared with KTVU text messages he exchanged with his son shortly before he was killed.

The text messages were about father and son getting tickets to see the movie "Gladiator 2."

Plans for the weekend and the future will never be realized.

"I've been shouting, screaming, crying. Now, I'm mostly just lonely. I miss him," said Pope.

Police said it does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in this incident.



Investigators said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Pope said Santa Clara University officials plan to hold a vigil for Pope on campus, outside Mission Church on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU