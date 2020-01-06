Family defends one of suspects in fatal Oakland laptop theft

Two men accused in a laptop theft at an Oakland coffee shop that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man are set to appear before a judge on Monday.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Friday charged Byron Reed Jr., 22, of San Francisco and Javon Lee, 21 for their roles in the death of 34-year-old Shuo Zeng.

Reed Jr. was charged with murder and special circumstance of committing murder during a robbery. If convicted he could face the death penalty. Lee was charged with involuntary manslaughter and both men were charged with second-degree robbery.

Reed's family believes he has nothing to do with the incident that took place last Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at a Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.

Reed's sister, Shaquila Reed, said her brother has an alibi and claims he was at home with her daughter at the time of the crime.

Investigators said Zeng was inside the cafe working on his laptop when one of the suspects walked up and took it.

Witnesses said that's when Zeng ran out of the coffee shop and chased after his stolen laptop. But when he caught up with the suspects' BMV, the vehicle took off and he ended up getting hit by the SUV.

He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where he died on his 34th birthday.

According to Zeng's Linkedin profile, he was a native of China, graduated with a degree in physics from Sichuan University and got a doctorate at Kansas State University. His profile indicated that he moved to the Bay Area in 2015 to work for Aspera, an IBM company in Emeryville, as a research scientist and engineer.

Authorities said Reed was the alleged getaway driver of the BMV and Lee was the one who took Zeng's laptop.

"He (doesn't) deserve this. My brother was not there," Shaquila said after the suspects' first court appearance on Friday. Adding, "My brother is there for me all the time and now they want to take him from me. That's not fair."

Outside of Monday's scheduled court hearing, Reed's Aunt Terresa Jones expressed condolences to the victim's family but she believes her nephew is innocent.

"My heart goes out to the family of the victim," she said. "I can't even imagine what they're going through but my prayers go up for them, every day since the day I heard of that."

However Jones maintains that Reed was babysitting his niece as Shaquila claims.

"As far as my understanding, he wasn't there at the time. My niece said he was at home babysitting her child and I'm going to stand on her word," Jones said.

The court hearing was expected to begin at 9 a.m. but delayed.