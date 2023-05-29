Family disturbance leads to fire, arrest at UC Berkeley student housing complex

A family disturbance led to the discovery of a fire in a University of California Berkeley student housing complex in Albany on Monday, a spokesperson for U.C. Berkeley Police said.

Police were called around 10:41 a.m. regarding a disturbance at University Village Apartments in the 700 block of Ohlone Avenue.

Officers met an adult and one child outside of their apartment, U.C. Police said. Both were treated for minor injuries by the Albany Fire Department. Police said a third person was still inside the apartment.

While attempting to make contact with the person, police smelled smoke coming from the apartment and were concerned the person may be trapped inside, they said.

Both the Albany and Berkeley Fire Departments responded to the possible fire and evacuated nearby units. Fire crews rescued the person in the apartment and discovered a fire and contained it to its room of origin, the spokesperson said.

The rescued individual is being detained on suspicion of domestic violence battery, pending a medical evaluation, police said.

The fire is currently under investigation.