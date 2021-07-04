Family dog killed in housefire, investigators say improperly disposed of fireworks to blame

article

A Highlands family is unable to properly celebrate the Fourth of July after investigators say misplaced fireworks took their pet's life.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Several fire crews were called out to a home in the 200 block of Inwood Ln a little after 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. Arriving firefighters saw the home heavily engulfed in flames and worked to put it out.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

Fortunately, no injuries were reported but the family dog sadly passed away.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was caused by improper disposal of fireworks in a plastic trash can.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

"We want to remind everyone to be safe when using fireworks and ensure they are soaked in a bucket of water before disposing of them," Highlands Fire Dept. said in a statement. "Prayers to the family in the loss of their home and pet."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP