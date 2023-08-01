Family, friends mourn retired SJPD captain killed in weekend crash on I-5

Those that love Randy Schriefer can't believe he's gone. The recently retired San Jose police captain had always been larger than life.

"He just had a charisma, a magnetic pull, a gravity that just was warm from the heart," said his brother, Scott Schriefer, adding, "He's the better half of me."

But Saturday, an accident on I-5 cut his life short. An Infiniti crossed the center divide, hitting Schriefer's vehicle head on. He was killed instantly as were 4 occupants of the other car.

"We're all devastated," said SJPD Captain Brian Matchett, who was a close friend of Schriefer. "We're all wondering why him. It certainly isn't fair."

Schriefer spent more than 23 years with SJPD, rising to the rank of captain before his retirement last year. His sense of service extended beyond the job though. He visited sick children in the hospital, volunteered at city cleanup events, and joined the board of his alma mater Chico State.

"He was out there," said Jay Friedman, executive director of alumni engagement at Chico State University. "He was giving 150 percent, and he was a people person and not only interacted with those folks but genuinely enjoyed the experience."

Friends said that level of devotion never wavered, especially to his wife and two daughters.

"Caring for his family, being an amazing father, a true friend and the best police officer the city could ever imagine," said Sean Pritchard, president of the SJPOA.

They say his loss is simply unimaginable.

"You can't replace a Randy Schriefer. You just can't," Pritchard said. "His mark is immeasurable,"

CHP is still investigating this weekend's crash. Funeral arrangements for Schriefer have not yet been announced.