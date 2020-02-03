Family gathers in Walnut Creek to remember coach killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Several family members of Christina Mauser gathered with friends at a sports bar in Walnut Creek Sunday for a Super Bowl party, and held a moment of silence ahead of kickoff.

“A week ago our hearts were broken when we lost our dear sweet Christina,” said aunt Gloria Omani as they formed a circle at the Greenery Grill and Sports Bar, saying a prayer before kickoff.

Mauser, who lives in Southern California, was one of nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, along with former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. But many in her large, extended family lives in the East Bay.

Omani said Bryant handpicked Mauser to coach one of his teams at Mamba Academy.

“She was the center of so many worlds,” Omani said.

Omani said they come from a large Filipino family and they are constantly in contact through text. She said Mauser sent her mother a text before boarding.

“They're ridiculously close," she said. "And she got the text from Christina that morning because they were in constant contact. You know, ‘Mom I'm getting on the helicopter, I’ll text you when I land.’ That was the last text she got form her daughter. She was such a wonderful young woman."

Advertisement

Family members found out about the crash when news was posted online.

They say Mauser routinely traveled by helicopter with the NBA legend to get to games and tournaments in Southern California.

"Our family is very big. It's very close knit,” said Jason Omani. He wanted to do something special in his cousin’s memory at this year’s Super Bowl party.

He asked his friends, who were hosting the party, if they could hold a raffle and give all the money to Mauser’s husband and kids. “And they said no doubt. That’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

Joy Miller said her cousin was one of the funniest people she has ever met.

She said she did not think her family would come to this party, because they are still grieving. But once they found out their friends were honoring Mauser and raising money, they wanted to come.

“We have a love that bonds us together for this team," she said. "And coming together in this week it's been really hard. It's been hard to be excited about our team being in the Super Bowl because of what's going on with the tragedy. And being able to tie in this event to raise money for her family and her husband and her three kids she left behind, it makes it more enjoyable to watch this game."

Several family members of Christina Mauser gathered with friends at The Greenery in Walnut Creek Sunday for a Super Bowl party, and held a moment of silence ahead of kickoff. Feb. 2, 2020

Several family members of Christina Mauser gathered with friends at The Greenery in Walnut Creek Sunday for a Super Bowl party, and held a moment of silence ahead of kickoff. Feb. 2, 2020