Family identifies man shot and killed by CHP officers in Oakland

California Highway Patrol officers shot and killed the driver of a vehicle and wounded a passenger in Oakland, authorities said.

Police said the male driver was killed and his female passenger was wounded in the shooting around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The family of Erik Salgado, 22, contacted KTVU and identified Salgado as the man killed by police.

Sources tell KTVU that Salgado was behind the wheel of a stolen red 2018 Dodge Challenger, one of 74 cars stolen from San Leandro Dodge.

Officers also shot and wounded Salgado's pregnant girlfriend, who was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

In total, officers with the CHP fired more than 40 shots from assault rifles.

The Oakland Police Department has not released the names or other information about the people who were shot. No details of the shooting were released.

The Oakland police says California Highway Patrol officers were conducting a criminal investigation when the shooting occurred.

The Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol Critical Incident Investigations Team are conducting independent investigations, authorities said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.