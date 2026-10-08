The Brief The family of Jasmyne Garcia, who allegedly died at the hands of her husband, is trying to help her three surviving children, some of whom witnessed her brutal death. Morgan Hill police said her husband, Roy Anthony Lopez, 37, drove her to Good Samaritan Hospital about 9:20 a.m. and left her lifeless body in a parked car. Lopez was charged with murder after her son said his mother's face was "unrecognizable" after being beaten.



The family of a 34-year-old Morgan Hill woman, who allegedly died at the hands of her husband, is trying to help her three surviving children, some of whom witnessed her brutal death.

Family needs help for 3 children

Why you should care:

Jasmyne Garcia via GoFundMe

Jorge Garcia started a GoFundMe for Jasmyne Garcia, who died on Oct. 3. The medical examiner has not yet publicly identified her, but court documents also reference her name.

Morgan Hill police said her husband, Roy Anthony Lopez, 37, drove her to Good Samaritan Hospital about 9:20 a.m. and left her lifeless body in a parked car. She was given care but died at the scene, police said.

Lopez allegedly confessed to killing his wife, police said this week, and has subsequently been charged with murder and child endangerment.

Lopez did not enter a plea and was ordered to return to court on Dec. 15. The judge issued domestic violence protective orders forbidding Lopez from having any contact with his three children, the Mercury News reported.

Face ‘unrecognizable’

Dig deeper:

According to a probable cause statement written by Detective Kyle Tolentino, Lopez allegedly "savagely beat" his wife so that she was "unrecognizable."

The couple's 6-year-old child witnessed the attack, the Mercury News reported. Their 3-year-old was also there.

Lopez is also accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepson.

The teen told investigators that on Oct. 2, Lopez had been drinking alcohol and slammed him against his bed multiple times after the boy had asked him if he could ride a bicycle with a friend, according to the probable cause statement.

When the boy returned home late that night, he told police he found the home in disarray. He saw blood throughout the house, holes in the walls and water throughout the kitchen, according to the probable cause statement.

The teen said he found his mother lying on the floor of the master bedroom. She was awake but "groaning in pain," he told police, and "suffering from severe facial injuries." Her eyes were swollen, her face was inflamed and "she was unrecognizable," the boy told investigators.

He said his mother lost and gained consciousness all night long and couldn't stand without help, the probable cause statement indicates.

The next morning, the teen told police that Lopez took his mother to the hospital.

Roy Lopez was charged with murder after his wife was beaten to death on Oct. 2, 2026. Photo: Morgan Hill police

Loving mom

What you can do:

The fundraiser describes Jasmyne Garcia as a devoted mother who loved her three children, Aaron, Tony and Aaliyah. Her greatest joy was being their mom, the fundraiser stated, but her life was tragically "taken far too soon by the hands of another."

"No family should ever have to endure the unimaginable pain of losing someone they love in such a heartbreaking way," the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser also stated that Jasmyne Garcia was born and raised in Salinas and was a woman of faith who believed deeply in God.

Her family said that they are hoping to raise funds to support her children, who were placed in custody of the county Department of Family and Children’s Services, police said.

"The emptiness left behind by Jasmyne’s passing is something that words cannot begin to describe," the fundraiser stated. "There is a void where she should be and that ache will be carried by her family and loved ones forever. Although we cannot bring her back we can keep her memory alive through the love she gave, the lives she touched and most importantly, through her children."

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