Man in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland

Oakland police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a man in an electric wheelchair.

The hit-and-run was reported on Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. at 18th Street and San Pablo Avenue.

Witnesses say the man was crossing the crosswalk in the wheelchair when he was hit, thrown from his chair and trapped underneath the vehicle.

The driver left the car running and still in drive and took off from the scene, witnesses said.

One witness told KTVU he had to turn off the car while his friend called 911 and a passing tow truck stopped to try to help.

Police have not yet released any information on the victim's condition or any suspect information.

