Family of 17-year-old boy killed in Antioch drive-by shooting want justice

Candles and flowers sit outside the Antioch home where 17-year-old Anthony Westbrook was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Anthony collapsed on the porch of his great-grandmother's home near West 14th and Macaulay streets.

Speaking through a Spanish interpreter, Guadalupe Gonzalez, 87, said she ran over to help and wiped blood from his face after the shots rang out shortly before midnight on Sept. 4.

Gonzalez repeatedly told the teen, "Wake up, Anthony, wake up!"

But he never regained consciousness and died at the scene.

Anthony was killed in front of his twin brother. Family members say a white car drove past the home, and then a red car. The cars passed by a second time.

"The white car went by and then the red car stopped - and started shooting," the victim's grandfather, also named Anthony Westbrook said.

He said his grandson tried to get away.

"So Anthony turned around and was going to the fence, and he looked and the bullet hit him in the side, the side of his lungs," he said.

Anthony's twin brother was left traumatized.

"It's hard," said Leticia Cordero, a cousin of the boys. "Every day, I know he thinks about it, and he has his good days, he has his bad days, but it's like, that's your other half."

No arrests have been made, and Antioch police say they don't have a motive.

SEE ALSO: DA: No charges for Antioch police following 'multiple' Taser deployments, in-custody death

Anthony was a student at Live Oak High School and played Pop Warner football. He wanted to be a mechanic.

"He was just such a young child, full of love, full of life. He had so many friends that loved him and care about him. It's just hard to even imagine that happening," Cordero said.

Leticia Webb, Anthony's great aunt said, "It's just senseless. He was murdered. He was a 17-year-old kid who lost his life for no good reason."

"Somebody knows who did this. Come forward, because I don't want this to be an unsolved case. I want justice for my nephew. If somebody knows something - I know they do - they need to come forward. Don't be afraid," Webb said.