Teenager killed in drive-by shooting: Antioch police

Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday.

The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home, according to information released Monday by Antioch police.

Officers gave first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene. Evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting, police said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting, police said.

No other information about the shooting was released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943.