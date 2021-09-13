Family of crash victim killed along I-80 in Berkeley says he was dedicated to his two sons

Two men involved in a car crash on Interstate 80 in Berkeley were killed over the weekend, not from the accident itself.

They had gotten out of their vehicles and were standing on the roadway arguing when struck by another car.

California Highway Patrol says a car came upon the scene and swerved to avoid the wreck, but struck and killed the two drivers who were standing outside their vehicles.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was identified as Keandre Allums.

"He just wanted better for himself and his two kids. That was all he was worried about. Making a life for his two sons," says his mother LaTasha Cole.

The parents of Keandre say he was a great father, supporting his sons by working as a barber.

The East Oakland native also partnered with his father Daryle Allums Sr. to promote anti-violence through a nonprofit.

"My son was a young soldier out here. He touched our lives," says Allums.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m., Keandre was driving his Chevy Malibu on I-80 eastbound near the University Avenue exit when he got into a non-injury crash with a Dodge Durango driven by 46-year-old Michael Bernardo of Hercules.

CHP says both men got out of their vehicles and argued while standing in lanes of traffic when another car struck and killed them.

"We pray for the other family. It's not just about our child. Another life was gone at the same time," Allums says his son Keandre's passion was to lift up others through his work as a motivational speaker.

Keandre posted his work on social media, In one video, he said, "Your choices today affect your future. What you going to do? Quit or keep pushing. All I know is quitters never win."

Keandre lived his words. His parents say he tried eight times before he got his barber's license.

Family and friends have created a memorial on the street where he grew up in East Oakland.

"It's very shocking. I can't believe this is here for my son. Can't believe this is here for my son," says Cole.

Family members say they will keep Keandre's legacy alive.

"He spoke life to people. He believed in his dream," says Allums.

Advertisement

CHP says no drugs or alcohol were involved, that this is a reminder to drivers involved in a crash to pull over to the right shoulder or exit the freeway if possible.