Family of man killed while visiting San Francisco want justice and to bring attention to his case



The family of a man killed while visiting San Francisco is trying to bring attention to the case. They're concerned that it is still unsolved.

The deadly shooting happened in June. Police are now offering a new $50,000 reward in hopes of generating leads.

The parents of Samuel St. Pierre said they fear their son's killing will turn into a cold case. They described him as a good person and never imagined that he would never return from his trip to San Francisco.

"He was very sweet and caring. He loved animals. He liked people. He liked being around people," said his mother Judy Solem.

She and St. Pierre's father are mourning the loss of their youngest son. They're searching for answers after the 32-year-old was shot and killed while visiting San Francisco for the first time seven months ago.

The spoke with KTVU from their home in Yuma, Arizona where their son lived with them.

"It's very hard. Very, very hard. Every day is a struggle," said Solem and her husband Carr added, "It's been very difficult."

On the night of June 19, around 10:35, police said St. Pierre was shot while he was near the intersection of Alhambra and Scott Streets in San Francisco's Marina District. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee limited SUV from the model years of 2014-2016.

Neighbors said the shooting was shocking in this quiet neighborhood.

"It's pretty outrageous that somebody was shot out in the street and no one said anything about it," said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

St. Pierre's parents said he had driven to San Francisco from Arizona. He was only on the second day of a week-long trip to visit a friend who lives in this neighborhood when he was killed.

"Stuff like this should definitely be solved. These guys could be doing it again," said the neighbor.

The property manager of an apartment building across the street from the shooting said she has surveillance video of the crime but declined to release it.

St. Pierre's parents said he was seen walking up to the suspect vehicle with 3 people inside.

Words were exchanged and that the driver shot St. Pierre twice in the chest. But nothing was stolen from him.

"It seems to be a random act at this point. We're trying to get some movement. We're pleading for anyone to come forward," said Solem. Police said St. Pierre did not know his killer and have not said if they know what the motive was.

"I want justice. I want them behind bars," said Carr,"He didn't deserve what happened. That's for sure. We need to find this person. This person should not be out on the streets."

St. Pierre's parents said they are a tight-knit family and the loss is devastating.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to contact them. They can remain anonymous.



SFPD Tip Line 1-415-575-4444

Text a Tip to TIP411

