SFPD announce $50,000 reward for information on visitor's Marina District homicide

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco Police Department
KTVU FOX 2
article

Photo of homicide victim Samuel St. Pierre. (Photo courtesy SFPD) 

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday announced authorization of a $50,000 reward for information about a man's homicide last summer. 

SFPD said they are looking for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for killing Samuel St. Pierre, 32. Police said officers responded to Alhambra and Scott streets in the Marina District on the night of June 19. There, they found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. St. Pierre, who was said to be a visitor at the time of his killing, was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was transported. 

Police said the victim is not believed to have known his killer. The suspect is said to have fled the scene in a grey 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited SUV. There was no license plate provided by officials, but SFPD did issue a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Sgt. Delany at (415)734-3102. You can also contact the TIP LINE and remain anonymous at: (415)575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to 847411 (TIP411) and type "SFPD" and then your tip. 

Photo of suspect vehicle, courtesy SFPD. 