Man carjacked, pistol-whipped in Oakland while visiting mom

67-year-old pistol whipped in Oakland

Video shows a 67-year-old man being pistol whipped in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was pistol-whipped and carjacked in Oakland while visiting his mother, according to police.

The victim was visiting his mother near East 12th and 2nd Avenue in the Eastlake neighborhood when he was approached by two men.

The video obtained by KTVU shows the attackers standing over the victim and yanking something from him before running off.

The suspect stole the victim's BMW 540i and took off in Hyundai Elantra.