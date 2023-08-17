Family of slain 6-year-old talk about painful loss

The family of a child stabbed to death earlier this month opened up on Thursday about the loss and their plans for moving forward. They’re hopeful Jordan Cam Walker’s death will lead to a legacy of help for others who are at risk of violence.

"Jordan was a witty young fella. Very personable. Very adventurous. More like a Curious George, like a sponge. He wanted to soak up everything," said Morian Walker, the boy’s grandfather.

He’s shouldering, publicly, the emotional burden inflicted on two families. In pictures and videos sent to KTVU, Jordan Walker’s effervescent personality are apparent.

The child loved beach days and going to the skateboard park; cycling and being with family and friends.

Nearly two weeks ago, Morian Walker was in Las Vegas, at an exclusive XFL football workout session for Indoor Football League players, when he got a call of trouble back in San Jose. As he was watching his son show his skills to coaches and general managers of that league, his grandson, and the child’s great-grandmother were stabbed to death inside an apartment on Parkmoor Avenue.

"It’s messed up. And I don’t know what else to say," relative Chinnette Jenkins said at the time through tears.

The killings were San Jose's 23rd and 24th homicides.

"That’s the kind of crime that’s very serious, that we take seriously, and we prosecute very vigorously. It’s true, guns are not the only way that individuals can be victimized," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

The San Jose police detectives are still searching for the suspect, or suspects, in the case. They say there’s no additional information they can provide.

"We're just relying on them to do their job. And we trust the judicial system and the San Jose Police Department, and all of those involved," said Walker.

KTVU is respecting the wishes of the family of Jordan’s great-grandmother, and not releasing her name. The 71-year-old’s body was found by police in the apartment along with Jordan’s.

As the community prepares to say a final goodbye to the youngest victim, his grandfather, nicknamed "Pop-pop," said he’s relying on prayers, and his faith, to carry him through this torment.

"We didn’t ask for this attention. We didn’t want this to happen to Jordan Cam Walker. We didn’t want this to happen to his great-grandmother," said Walker.

The funeral for Jordan Cam Walker is slated for 11 a.m. Friday, at Emanuel Baptist Church. The service is open to the public.

