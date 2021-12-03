Expand / Collapse search

Family pleads for help in solving case of slain Bay Area news security guard

Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Family of slain Bay Area TV news security guards pleads for help in solving case

The family of Kevin Nishita, an armed security guard killed while protecting a local news crew, on Friday pleaded for the public's help in solving the case.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a retired police officer who was killed while working as a security guard for a television crew in Oakland made a public appeal for even the smallest clue to help solve the case.

Virginia Nishita, the widow of Kevin Nishita, pleaded for members of the public to come forward.

"I kindly please ask, if anyone was in the area, in the Oakland community at the time this incident happened and they have cell phone footage, that they please give it to the Oakland Police Department. We're seeking to find the reasoning behind all of this," the woman said.

Full interview: Kevin Nishita's family begs for the public to help solve his murder

The wife of Kevin Nishita speaks in-depth about the shooting that killed her husband, a retired police officer, as he worked as a security guard for a television crew in Oakland.

Until he retired from active police duty, Nishita's family knew very little about his daily work life.

His daughter, Maureen Campos, said, "When he was a police officer, he never really talked about the danger of it. I guess he just never wanted us to worry about what he's putting at risk every time he was out there."

TV news crew security guard dies from shooting

A security guard protecting a Bay Area television news reporter died early Saturday morning, three days after he was shot during a robbery attempt in downtown Oakland. Kevin Nishita worked as an armed guard for the Star Protection Agency. On Wednesday, he was guarding a KRON-TV news reporter covering the story of a masked mob breaking into a clothing store near the intersection of 14th and Webster in Oakland.

But they knew full well what his priorities were.

His wife said, "Family, going to see the grandkids. Our diners that we have here. Deciding what to cook  You know, he loved to cook. So, I'm the helper. He's the cook."

Enrique Serrano, Nishita's son, said, "He never asked for anything in return. He was always asking what I needed or what we needed. Even with how old we are now, he just asked to be happy, work hard in life."

Nishita died on Nov. 26, three days after he was shot in the abdomen while protecting a local news crew in downtown Oakland. Oakland police said it was an attempted robbery.

Security guard shot in Oakland while protecting news crew

A security was rushed to an Oakland hospital after being shot while protecting a local news crew.