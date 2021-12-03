Expand / Collapse search

Public memorial planned for slain Bay Area TV news security guard

Updated 12:15PM
Oakland
The Bay Area on Wednesday continued to pay tribute to a security guard who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery while protecting a television news crew in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A public memorial is planned for a Bay Area local news security guard who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Oakland.

The memorial service for Kevin Nishita is set for noon Thursday at the National Civic Auditorium located at 135 W San Carlos Street.

Officers escort the body of Kevin Nishita, who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery.

Nishita is a former police officer for the cities of Hayward, San Jose, and Colma. He also served as a cop for Oakland Housing Authority.

Those who wish to attend the service must be fully vaccinated.