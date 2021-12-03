Public memorial planned for slain Bay Area TV news security guard

A public memorial is planned for a Bay Area local news security guard who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Oakland.

The memorial service for Kevin Nishita is set for noon Thursday at the National Civic Auditorium located at 135 W San Carlos Street.

Nishita is a former police officer for the cities of Hayward, San Jose, and Colma. He also served as a cop for Oakland Housing Authority.

Those who wish to attend the service must be fully vaccinated.