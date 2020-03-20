Family recreates their Disney trip with homemade video after vacation canceled due to coronavirus

This Texas family isn't about to let the coronavirus pandemic ruin their Disney memories.

Cady Hearn says her family regularly vacations at Walt Disney World, and in January had booked a trip for the family to visit the "most magical place on Earth."

But once she heard Disneyland in California was closing down, she knew the Florida parks would soon follow suit.

(Cady Hearn)

Instead, the family decided to make a video to recreate the memories they would have made in the theme parks.

The video begins with the kids on a "plane," complete with airplane window printouts on the wall as they exclaim, "We're going to Disney!"

Next, a toy bus stand-in for the "Magical Express" shows their ride from Orlando International Airport to their hotel.

(Cady Hearn)

What follows are scenes from the parks, beginning with a printout of the plaque by the Magic Kingdom's entrance that reads, "Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy."

Hearns and her mom push the kids in strollers and smile as they look ahead to Cinderella's Castle at the end of Main Street -- in this case, a small, pink toy castle in the grass on their street.

(Cady Hearn)

The children also played the part of Disney cast members, welcoming "foolish mortals" to the Haunted Mansion, or even holding "300 minute wait" signs outside of the "attractions."

Another scene shows them "riding" the Frozen ride in Epcot -- in this case, watching a video of the ride on their big-screen TV.

They even pay homage to the pricey Disney balloons, paying $80 in fake money for a couple of the balloons as the kids excitedly cheer.

(Cady Hearn)

And when it comes to getting those celebration buttons in the parks, they wrote "I'm celebrating toilet paper!" while showing off several rolls of the highly sought-after necessity that is hard to find in stores right now.

The video's caption says it all: "What cancelled trip? The parks may be closed, but the coronavirus can't steal our Disney joy!"

Hearn's video has been viewed over 400,000 times since posting it on Wednesday.

