From SF to NY, tributes pour in for Grateful Dead's Bob Weir

Weir, a guitarist, singer-songwriter and founding member of the Grateful Dead, died Saturday at age 78 due to underlying lung issues. He had previously beaten cancer.

In San Francisco, a memorial has been growing throughout the weekend at the former Grateful Dead house on Ashbury Street.

Fans have been placing flowers, cards and handwritten messages along the sidewalk. Deadheads from multiple generations gathered to honor Weir’s life and legacy.

"I think he means a lot for SF and what he did for the community here," said Rob Mayerle. "It’s sad for music and SF."

Jordan Feinstein, a band leader, said the loss was felt deeply across the fan base.

"The entire Dead world was devastated last night," Feinstein said. "The last one of the Grateful Dead singers is gone."

Weir joined the Grateful Dead at age 17, making him the youngest member of the band. Sixty years later, he continued performing, keeping the band’s music alive by playing in a reunion concert this past summer at Golden Gate Park after being diagnosed with cancer.

Weir and the Grateful Dead received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tributes extended beyond the Bay Area.

The Empire State Building in New York City was lit in tie-dye colors over the weekend in his honor. The Grateful Dead played hundreds of shows across New York, the majority of them in New York City.