Family searching for relative who went missing after hospital discharge

The family of a missing man from Pittsburg says they are desperate to find him.

More than five months have passed since Glenn Dispo was discharged from Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez. Yet, relatives say they still don't know what happened to him.

On Monday, family members posted flyers and handed them to passers-by along Alhambra Avenue near the hospital in hopes of getting answers.

Some relatives from Fresno drove up the Bay Area for the search.

"We're coming here like every weekend. Looking and looking, doing whatever we can," said Roy Dispo, a cousin.

Family members shared with KTVU video of the 52-year-old his Harley Davidson that he loves riding.

"He won a Harley from a raffle at his job. It was his passion," said Chris Dispo, a nephew.

But relatives say on August 1, Dispo got into an accident with his motorcycle near his home.

He was taken to Contra Costa Regional Medical Center where he was discharged the next day. They say he hasn't been seen since.

"We only need one person just to come forward and let us know they if they've seen him so we can have some closure," said Rosa Quenga, a relative.

Family members said Dispo's phone and wallet were found in his home.

They are trying to find out the extent of his injuries and want surveillance video from the hospital to see who, if anyone, picked him up.

But they said they've been unsuccessful so far because of privacy laws.

"It is frustrating. Five months is a long time," Quenga said.

Family members describe Dispo as outgoing, adventurous and a lover of the outdoors.

They said he took great pride in his work as a foreman installing glass windows on high rises.

He was particularly proud of being part of the team who helped build the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

"I feel in my heart he's alive. That's why we continue our searching and we're not giving up until we hear something," said Roy Dispo.

Dispo is Filipino American, five feet 10 inches tall, black hair and has brown eyes.

His family is concerned that he may have lost his memory due to his motorcycle accident.

Dispo is single and had told a family member he is lonely and feels isolated because of the pandemic.

KTVU reached out to Pittsburg Police, but as of Monday night, the detective handling this case was unavailable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburg Police