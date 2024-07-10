Antioch great-grandfather carrying cash killed at homeless encampment

Photographs capturing memories of better times are something Christina Figaroa holds dear.

It’s along the dead-end Vineyard Drive near East 18th Street where Antioch police say a homeless man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. on July 3 at an encampment.

"It took a piece of our heart," said Figaroa, who told KTVU the victim was her stepfather, 58-year-old Scott Moore.

"Whoever did this, they ripped apart our family," Figaroa said. "They took something from us that we can’t get back."

Investigators told KTVU a woman, who has not been identified, was also shot, at least once, leaving her with critical injuries.

Moore was shot at least twice above the waist.

"I just can’t believe it, you know, because I never in a million years would’ve thought that somebody would do that to him," said Moore’s son-in-law, Kendell Dash. "Cause he’s a gentle soul."

Moore is remembered as a loving great-grandfather and an incredible mechanic who worked for A&S Transmission, just around the corner from the crime scene.

Both police and a source who worked with Moore told KTVU that he was living at the homeless encampment where he was killed.

The family believes Moore was carrying a lot of cash when he was gunned down.

"He was robbed of his money that he worked hard for," Figaroa said.

The family believes he was saving up to buy a car and may have fallen victim to a robbery gone wrong, which police could not confirm.

"It’s a tragedy that I don’t, I don’t wish it on anyone," Dash said.

A person who lives in the area said 15 to 20 people live at an encampment in the vineyard despite ‘no trespassing’ signs.

The same person claims there was a fight over a parking space, resulting in the shooting.

"We’re hurt, sad, want justice," said another of Moore’s stepdaughters, Jennifer Figaroa.

The family said Moore wanted to be cremated, and in the future, have his ashes combined with the wife he leaves behind.

Investigators have not revealed how the two victims are connected.

Police said Moore's death marks the eighth homicide in Antioch this year and at least the second homeless person to be killed in the same time period.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect but do stress this is an active investigation.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information to contact them.