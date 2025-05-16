Family of SFPD officer killed 55 years ago wants renewed attention on case; $250K reward

A San Francisco police officer killed in the line of duty 55 years ago is receiving new attention and the police department is offering an increased reward of $250,000.

Police investigators and the officer's family are hoping for leads and answers in a cold case that has haunted them for more than half a century.

Officer Richard Radetich had been with the San Francisco Police Department for almost four years when he was killed.

On June 19, 1970, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Radetich was double-parked on Waller Street in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood.

He was ambushed while sitting inside his patrol car.

Investigators said someone pulled up in what may have been a white Cadillac with a loud engine and fired three shots.

One struck Radetich in the head.

He died later at the hospital.

A cold case investigator saw an old flier about the officer and decided to pull this case off the shelves about five months ago, determined to solve it.

The officer's family is grateful.



"This is my brother Richard. He was killed in the line of duty in 1970," said Jo-Ellen as she pointed to a drawing of her older brother, a prized possesion. "I'm trying not to cry. It pains me."

For the first time, police investigators shared with KTVU their case file on Thursday, including crime scene photos.

"This is the actual citation that Officer Radetich was writing or had written at the time he was shot and killed," said Dominic Celaya, a cold case investigator with SFPD. "He had his radio mic in his hand. His car engine was on. His dome light was on so he would have been illuminated."

The infamous Zodiac killer was among those who claimed responsibility.

A scene from the 2007 film "Zodiac" brings up the killing of Officer Radetich.

But police said there was no evidence that the Zodiac killer was responsible.

The way the crime was carried out was different and the caliber of gun used was not the same.

"There are some individuals that we still need to look, that we believe are going to help solve this case, that will lead us to the person who did this," said Dan Cunningham, a San Francisco police cold case investigator.



Radetich left behind a wife and an 8-month-old daughter.

"It would be great for us to know why they did it and give us a lot of peace," cousin Curt Radetich said.

Family members said they need answers to heal.

Jo-Ellen said she was close to her older brother and that his violent death changed her life forever.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about his murder," she said. "Why they did it? Who was it? It's so unfair."

Police have increased the reward from $100,000 to $250,000 dollars for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever's responsible.

