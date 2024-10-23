Family of slain tech exec Bob Lee slam testimony of accused killer's sister

The Brief Krista Lee, the former wife of the slain tech executive Bob Lee, lashed out at the accused killer's sister outside the courtroom. The victim's family has described the sister's testimony as filled with lies.



After several days of testimony by Khazar Momeni, the sister of accused killer Nima Momeni, the ex-wife of slain tech executive Bob Lee had had enough.

"My husband was murdered. She has no right to make herself a victim in this when our family was the one that got murdered. She can go f— herself," Krista Lee told reporters Wednesday during a break in Momeni's murder trial.

San Francisco prosecutors said that Momeni stabbed the victim, allegedly because Lee's supposed dealer had given Momeni's sister too many drugs and had slapped her on her behind.

Momeni's defense attorneys claim that it was Bob Lee who initially had the knife and attacked Momeni, prompting Momeni to take the knife and stab Lee in self-defense.

For the last several days, the defendant's sister, Khazar Momeni, has been on the witness stand, frequently saying "I don't remember" and attributing her memory lapses to her heavy drug use at the time of the killing.

Lee's family has characterized her testimony as full of lies, but only full of detail if it helps her brother.

But what upset Krista Lee on Wednesday involved Khazar Momeni's claim that she received an "intimidating and threatening" message from her.

The district attorney's office said that while Krista Lee did send a derogatory message asking for Khazar Momeni's location for a court subpoena, she did not send the text directly to Khazar Momeni. Instead, it was sent to Lee's friend, who took a screenshot that eventually was seen by Khazar Momeni.

The victim's brother, Tim Oliver Lee, also blasted Khazar Momeni's testimony.

"It was really hard today to see Khazar have two sides," he said outside court. "One side is she's really heartbroken from my brother's death, and the other side, she takes every opportunity to assassinate his character. And to take every situation where we have talked and expressed our pain as a family - and then try to use that against us."

After Krista Lee's remarks to reporters, Judge Alexandra Robert Gordon brought jurors one by one, asking privately if they had witnessed the incident and to disregard if they did. The judge also separately brought in Krista Lee, Tim Oliver Lee and his father, Rick Lee. Krista Lee was barred from the courtroom so long as Khazar was on the stand. But the sister wrapped up her testimony Wednesday, and the jury has since heard from other witnesses.

The trial resumes Thursday.

