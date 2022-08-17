Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant

A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley.

Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena.

The manager confronted him and asked if he had tipped his server.

SEE ALSO: East San Jose home has been hit 23 times by speeding drivers exiting freeway

"It's offensive," said Butler in a TikTok video, "It's highly disturbing to me that here in Napa Valley of all places, where there's jazz music and great wines. People from all over the world come here, and this guy decides to follow me to my car."

Representatives from Goose and Gander told KTVU that the manager involved has been put on leave.

"We are currently interviewing outside advisors to work with this manager, and our entire staff, on sensitivity training to ensure this type of incident never happens again," the restaurant wrote in a statement.