Fans, bars gear up for 49ers game day

The Bay Area is gearing up for game day. Saturday evening, the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in a NFC divisional playoff game.

At The American Bull Bar & Grill in Burlingame, staff are anticipating one of their largest crowds of the year.

"It's going to be packed," said bartender Freddie Limcaco. "Green Bay is gonna go down, so they’re going to be back here the following week, against whoever, Tampa Bay or the Rams. We don’t care," said Limcaco.

"I’m taking the entire day off," said patron Pauly Shane. "I feel great. I think they’re going to do it."

Meantime, in Redwood City, resident Russ Muzzolini held a pep rally for his neighborhood. What started as Christmas decorations on his house, eventually spread to the park across the street.

"We thought we would extend the Christmas time into the 49er rally time," said Muzzolini.

The rally included 49ers colored lights, smoke, and music.

Back at The American Bull, staff say they've ordered more of everything.

"We just had our lumpia delivery, which is the best in the peninsula. We ordered five extra bags," said Limcaco.

The game is expected to offer another welcome boost for business, after the bar battled through a seemingly neverending series of ups and downs during the pandemic.