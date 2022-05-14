Fans ecstatic over Warriors Moving on to Western Conference Finals

On Friday night, fans left Chase Center ecstatic that the Golden State Warriors won Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

"The Warriors played with a spirited effort. And we won it for the Bay," said one fan outside the arena.

"I'm proud of them guys. I want them to bring the championship back home," said Trell Brooks of Vallejo.

"It was a great game. We're so excited that they won. I was a little nervous, but they made it and that's all that matters," said Jen Packard who's also from Vallejo.

Dub Nation turned up the volume for the pivotal Game 6, arguably the most important Warriors game so far to be played at Chase Center.

"The Warriors are back. We're going to be in the finals this year. It's going to happen," said Kevin Sawyer from Hayward.

Fans sat glued to their seats, relishing the fact that the team is playing at home.

"There's so much energy. People are exited. People are such fans of Curry, Dray and Klay. We've been watching these guys for years. It never gets old. You can never get tired of watching the Warriors," said Julie Anderson from San Francisco.

Many came after a day at work, looking for the fever pitch excitement that post season play brings.

"I love everything about being here. It's exciting. It's always great to cheer for the warriors. They're an awesome team," said Clara Kwong from Los Gatos.

This Friday night game attracted some fans who live outside the Bay Area.

"We came from Clovis. We're confident because We're Warriors fans, die hard. Even though we don't live here anymore, we still support the Warriors," said Jenea Levy.

"I've been supporting them for a long time. They do what they do. They don't make it, they don't make it. We're still standing with them. But for now, my mind set is we got this. That's what we're riding with," said Nadine Jenkins of Oakland.

"No doubts at all they're going to win the Finals right here, the finals," said John Dykzeul of Millbrae as he gave a thumbs up.

We won't know who they play next until Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

Warriors officials announced that pre-sale tickets go on sale Saturday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Sunday at 10 am.

