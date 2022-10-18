Fans out in full force to see Warriors face-off with Lakers in home opener

After a short-off season the Warriors are back on the court Tuesday night for their home opener.

The Dubs take on division rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, at Chase Center.

But before tip-off there will be a special ceremony where player will receive their 2022 championship rings.

Fans hit the Warriors store early Tuesday to get just the right look for the beginning of the season, and are already anticipating more bling in the dubs future.

"It's Dub Nation. It's what we do," said fan Terrel Frazier.

Fans said with returning stars and young players on the roster, the team could go all the way again and become back to back champions.

"They locked up Wiggs, and Poole to the long term contracts, and they still got Draymond," said Sun Lin. "So, keep everyone together, and I think they can run it back."

Nearby businesses say the return of basketball is great news as the area is always busier with a little blue and gold in the air.

"There's a big bump in business whenever we have games," said RJ Curreri from Gott's Roadside. "Concerts as well, but it's mostly for the Warriors games. Especially coming off of a championship run. There's a lot of people going to the fan store, there's just a lot of interest in general."

As for the Warriors, the organization says they're ready for the 2022-23 season to get underway, inside and outside.

"We'll have some fun activations for kids, music, some live entertainment," said John Beaven from the Golden State Warriors. "It's going to be a really fun afternoon. The ring ceremony will be on the big board."

Fans who couldn't snag a ticket to Tuesday's opener, they can watch the action on the big screen at Thrive City in front of Chase Center.