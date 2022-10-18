Warriors home opener Tuesday, kick off season with ring ceremony

article

It’s the day Warriors fans have been waiting for: Golden State will kick off the NBA season with their home opener at Chase Center on Tuesday night against longtime divisional rival, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game will be preceded by a special ceremony celebrating the team’s championship season, as players were set to receive their 2022 NBA Championship rings and the Warriors were poised to unveil and add its newest banner to the rafters at Chase.

The team, the only franchise in the Bay Area to win four championships in an eight-year span, was ready to defend its title.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors adn Jordan Poole #3 after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

To add to the hype and excitement of the prospects of the 2022-23 season, the Warriors released a video on Tuesday morning narrated by Klay Thompson. "At the start of every season, in the same empty gym, we ask ourselves the same question. Can we do it again?" Thompson said in the video.

He also pointed to the special make-up of this team-- experience and wisdom intertwined with fresh, raw talent and heart. "Our team was built upon a foundation, forming the building blocks of the future," Thomson said, "a collection of talent, character, plus an unrivaled love for the game."

For Warriors fans, as exciting as it will be to watch the veteran players who have been there for all four champions, there was much anticipation over what the newer players will bring to the game.

"The core three-- Steph, Klay, Draymond are all still playing at a high level. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole both just signed long term extensions, center Kevon Looney has become Mr. ‘Reliable,’" KTVU sports anchor Jason Appelbaum noted, saying the team is not only talented but has much depth.

San Francisco - June 5: The fans and his teammates celebrate after the Warriors Jordan Poole (3) hit a half court shot at the buzzer ending the first half to extend Golden State's lead to 87-64. The Celtics Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard are at fa

"Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are coming off nice rookie season and should be even better in year number two. And perhaps the biggest addition is a player who was already on the team: 7-footer James Wiseman was the second overall pick in 2020. And now he’s finally healthy and ready to show what he can do in his third season," Appelbaum said.

As the regular season was officially set to get underway, the concerns over the fallout from Draymond Green's punch to Poole earlier this month seemed to be in the rearview mirror, despite coach Steve Kerr calling it "the biggest crisis that we've had."

After Green stepped away from the team for a few days, the Warriors said he would be fined but not suspended and will be present for the much anticipated ring ceremony and the game versus the Lakers.

The ring ceremony was scheduled for 6:30 p.m, with tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

Those who don’t have a ticket to the game were invited to attend the pregame Fan Fest starting at 4:30 p.m, being held at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase. The party will include live music, games and photo opportunities, with both the ceremony and game being broadcast on the mega video board in the West Plaza.



Warriors fan watching their team play at Chase Center's Thrive City in June 2022.