Fans try to remember last time 49ers and Lions met in the postseason

After a nail-biter of a game, the 49ers are once again heading to the NFC Championship Game, this time facing the Detroit Lions.

This postseason match-up has occurred only twice before, and 49ers fans are determined to ensure that the Lions, who have never been to the Super Bowl, don't make it this year either.

Even the most faithful find it challenging to recall the last time the 49ers and Lions met in the postseason.

"I've watched all their games, so I'm sure I watched it. I don't remember much about it," said 49er fan Bill Debo.

"It's been a long time for them, that's for sure," said another fan, Edward Strine.

There was a game in 1983 which the 49ers won. And one game before that, in 1957, they didn't. But that's it, until now.

"It makes a difference, the teams you play every year twice or something like that. They know you and you know them," said Debo.

The Lions are more of an unknown, with even regular-season match-ups being fewer and farther between.

Joe Yturralde, a member of the 408 Faithfuls, went to the last one in Detroit back in 2021.

"The fan base wasn't really relevant. You could basically sit wherever you want. It was pretty open," said Yturralde.

Added Abel Rueda of the 408 Faithfuls, "They've been known for not really being so great and choking a lot when it matters. And I feel like it's going to happen again."

As 49er fans gear up for the game, they point out that experience matters. The 49ers are heading to their fourth NFC title game in the last five years, while the Lions have only been once and never to a Super Bowl.

"They're going to be up for a real surprise. It's going to be fun. We're going to win," says 49ers fan Denelle Volk.

The 49ers have announced a fan rally this Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at The Plex in San Jose. There will also be a series of watch parties on Sunday for those unable to attend the game in person.

San Jose Fan Rally

Presented by Ticketmaster Sat., January 27

1-4PM PST The Plex

800 Embedded Way,

San Jose, CA 95138

San Jose Watch Party

Presented by Ticketmaster and

Bud Light Sun., January 28

2:30-8PM PST San Pedro Social

163 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA

San Francisco Watch Party

Presented by Ticketmaster and

Bud Light Sun., January 28

2:30-8PM PST MoMo's,

760 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Oakland Watch Party

Presented by Ticketmaster and

Bud Light Sun., January 28

2:30-8PM PST Plank,

98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607



Mexico City Watch Party

Presented by Foliatti Casino

Sunday, January 28

4:30-10PM CST PG BBQ Warehouse,

Lago Iseo 296,

Anáhuac I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo,

11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico