FAQ: What will happen to SNAP, CalFresh benefits in California?

In California, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is called CalFresh, and run by the Department of Social Services.

SNAP provides monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low-income and provides economic benefits to communities, and is now under fire as families who rely on these benefits could see federal money dry up this week. The Department of Agriculture has posted on its website that the SNAP benefits will end Friday. "Bottom line, the well has run dry," the statement read.

A total of 42 million Americans, including 5.5 million Californians and nearly 500,000 Bay Area residents, rely on these programs to purchase food.

CalFresh is the largest food program in California: it is federally mandated and in California is state-supervised and county-operated.

As the Department of Social Services noted, CalFresh benefits stretch food budgets, allowing people to afford nutritious food, including more fruit, vegetables and other healthy foods.

The amount of benefits is dependent on household-size countable income, and monthly expenses, such as housing and utilities.

The program issues monthly benefits on an Electronic Benefit Transfer, otherwise called an EBT card. Food may be purchased at any grocery store or farmers market that accepts EBT cards.

Here are some frequently asked questions, answered by the department.

Why are November CalFresh benefits delayed?

The federal government is shut down. Until it opens, millions of Californians receiving CalFresh benefits may have their benefits impacted. The federal government has not provided additional funding for these benefits. Funding is available for benefits for the month of October. However, CalFresh benefits will be delayed in November.

How do I apply for CalFresh?

Click on the CalFresh link here.

Will I be able to use the CalFresh benefits on my EBT card in November 2025?

As of now, you will be able to use your EBT card with your existing benefits as usual through the federal government shutdown. If you have unused funds on your EBT card, you can continue to use that until the funds are depleted.

What if I need help?

Offices that handle CalFresh benefits will remain open to support administrative operations and assist you with applications. For CalFresh benefits help, call 1-877-847-3663.

The California Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, program, which provides food benefits to families with pregnancies and children under 5, is not impacted and benefits will continue for WIC recipients.

What if I am due to renew my CalFresh benefits in November and I haven’t sent in my completed forms yet?

Continue to submit all required forms and recertification as normal. However, the Department of Social Services may be processing delays due to the continued federal government shutdown.

Can I still apply for new CalFresh benefits in November?

Yes. You can apply for CalFresh benefits online at www.benefitscal.com, by phone at 1-877-847-3663, or in person at your local county social services office.

Are county social services offices still open?

Yes. County social services office are still open. You can go in person, or you can call 1-877-847-3663.

Where can I find additional food resources in my community?

You can get free food from your local food bank. There are food banks across California that give free food to people in their communities. To find a food bank, visit www.cafoodbanks.org/find-food/.

Can I request a state hearing if my CalFresh benefits are delayed due to the federal government shutdown?

No. Judges are unable to start or restart November benefits at this time because the federal government shutdown has delayed funding. Therefore, requesting a hearing will not restart CalFresh benefits.

Are CalWORKs benefits also at risk?

Currently, the state is expected to be able to fund CalWORKs benefits for November. However, a continued federal government shutdown will put December CalWORKs benefits at risk.