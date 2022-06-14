Fast moving grassfire threatens homes in Pittsburg

Firefighters battled a fast moving grassfire in Pittsburg on Tuesday afternoon, which threatened a nearby neighborhood near Golf Club Road and Golf Club Court. The fire, which at one point grew to nearly 20 acres, was caused by someone living in a nearby homeless encampment, according to Contra Costa County Fire.

"I go, and I run outside, and I see that pretty much everything is on fire," said neighbor Orelia Ramirez.

Ramirez said neighbors rushed over to help spray down the wind fed flames creeping up the hill on Orinda Court towards her house.

"They were huge. I thought the house was going to burn down," said Ramierz.

Ramirez also credited her father’s fire mitigation work around the yard with helping to save the home. She was also quick to credit the fast response of both Contra Costa County Fire and Cal Fire with helping to quickly get the fire under control.

"This is an area that has proven dangerous already with a number of grass fires out here. The area is surrounded by homes, and today we had a number of homes that were threatened. Fortunately thanks to early warning from 911 callers and from a quick and overwhelming response we were able to protect all those homes," said Steve Hill of Contra Costa County Fire.