Fatal motorcycle accident in Dublin on I-580
DUBLIN, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reported a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin.
The death was reported about 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Hopyard Road along the BART tracks.
The accident was between a motorcyclist and a big rig truck.
Traffic was backing up into Livermore.
The CHP suggested using alternate routes of SR-84 to I-680.
