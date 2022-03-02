Expand / Collapse search

Fatal motorcycle accident in Dublin on I-580

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:53AM
Dublin
KTVU FOX 2

Fatal motorcycle accident in Dublin on I-580

The California Highway Patrol reported a deadly motorcycle crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reported a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin.

The death was reported about 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Hopyard Road along the BART tracks. 

The accident was between a motorcyclist and a big rig truck. 

Traffic was backing up into Livermore. 

The CHP suggested using alternate routes of SR-84 to I-680. 

MORE: Alameda County sheriff's deputy dies unexpectedly following traffic stop

The California Highway Patrol reported a deadly motorcycle crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin. March 3, 2022