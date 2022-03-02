Fatal motorcycle accident in Dublin on I-580

The California Highway Patrol reported a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin.

The death was reported about 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Hopyard Road along the BART tracks.

The accident was between a motorcyclist and a big rig truck.

Traffic was backing up into Livermore.

The CHP suggested using alternate routes of SR-84 to I-680.

