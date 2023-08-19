Fatal shooting at Roseville mall, police say

article

A person was shot and killed at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville Saturday, according to police.

The fatal shooting happened in the morning at a five-story parking garage in the mall, the Roseville Police Department said.

The victim, who apparently knew the suspected shooter, died.

Police said the suspect was detained and the weapon was located.

There was no longer a threat to public safety at the mall, authorities posted around 12:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Police did not give any other information about the shooting.