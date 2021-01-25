Fatal shooting near Oakland's McClymonds High School

article

Oakland police responded to a fatal shooting Monday night on the 2800 block of Chestnut Street.

Police said a Shot Spotter was activated at 7:59 p.m.

When they arrived at the location near McClymonds High School campus, they found one person unconscious suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Another victim, who was conscious, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.

No details of the victims were provided. It is not clear what led to the shooting or if there are outstanding suspects.

Oakland police said they would update when they have more information.

Just last week, the department recorded its 12th homicide for the year 2021. OPD acknowleged a sharp increase in violent crime, adding that at this time last year, they were only investigating one murder.