High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from WED 12:00 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
Fatal shooting near Oakland's McClymonds High School

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to a fatal shooting Monday night on the 2800 block of Chestnut Street. 

Police said a Shot Spotter was activated at 7:59 p.m.

When they arrived at the location near McClymonds High School campus, they found one person unconscious suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Another victim, who was conscious, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound. 

No details of the victims were provided. It is not clear what led to the shooting or if there are outstanding suspects. 

Oakland police said they would update when they have more information. 

Just last week, the department recorded its 12th homicide for the year 2021. OPD acknowleged a sharp increase in violent crime, adding that at this time last year, they were only investigating one murder.  