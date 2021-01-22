Oakland records 12th homicide of 2021

article

Another person is dead this year in Oakland following a shooting Thursday evening in the North Stonehurst neighborhood of the city, police said Friday.

Police were sent at 6:13 p.m. to the 10700 block of Apricot Street after someone reported a shooting.

Officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, according to police. The man, whose name was not released, is not an Oakland resident.

Officers tried to save him and firefighters and paramedics also treated the man. He died later at a hospital, police said.

The killing is the 12th in Oakland this year, following a slew of killings last year that was the worst for homicides since 2012.

Anyone with information related to this latest slaying can call the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.