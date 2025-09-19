Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting in Richmond, city's 2nd homicide of the year

Published  September 19, 2025 10:42pm PDT
Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. - Police in Richmond marked the second homicide of the year on Friday when a person was shot to death. 

Officials say calls of shots fired came in at 8:43 p.m. on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. 

Officers responded to the scene where they found one person with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim died at the scene despite efforts to save their life. 

No arrests have been made in this case. 

Police did not provide any possible suspect information. 

This is a developing news story. 

