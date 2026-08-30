Fatal wrong-way crash on I-505 in Solano leads to felony DUI arrest

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The Brief A 66-year-old Vacaville woman was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday on Interstate 505 CHP officers said a 45-year-old Vallejo man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe made a U-turn on the freeway after missing an exit and began traveling north in the southbound lanes, crashing head-on with a 2026 Nissan Kicks.



A 66-year-old Vacaville woman was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday on Interstate 505 after a suspected drunken driver traveled the wrong way on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. on southbound I-505 just south of Putah Creek Road.

CHP officers said a 45-year-old Vallejo man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe made a U-turn on the freeway after missing an exit and began traveling north in the southbound lanes, crashing head-on with a 2026 Nissan Kicks.

The sole passenger of the Nissan, a white female from Vacaville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Meanwhile, the Tahoe's driver and sole occupant, a 45-year-old Hispanic male from Vallejo, received minor injuries and was taken into custody for suspected felony DUI, CHP officers said.

What's next:

Following medical clearance, the suspect will be booked into the Solano County Jail.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Putah Creek Road while investigators examined the scene and crews cleared debris. The freeway reopened around 4:20 a.m.

CHP urged motorists not to drive under the influence and asked anyone with information about the crash to contact its Solano Area office.